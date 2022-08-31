New Delhi: Over the past week, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi have been at loggerheads over multiple issues. However, on Wednesday, things took an ugly turn after leaders of AAP and BJP fought on camera on the streets of the national capital Delhi, outside schools. Videos of the heated exchange between BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia and AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj have been doing rounds on social media. In the 48-second clip, Bhatia can be seen getting into his car amid sloganeering by a group apparently of AAP supporters.Also Read - Liquor Purchase In Delhi To Be Under Old Excise Policy From September 1, Private Vends Closing, 21 Dry Days

AAP, BJP LEADERS INDULGE IN UGLY FIGHT | VIDEO

बार-बार रुकने का आग्रह करने पर भी @gauravbh स्कूल के अंदर नहीं गए और भाग गए। उनको कहा कि अभी तो 498 स्कूल और देखने हैं चलिए, मगर वे नहीं माने और भाग गए। pic.twitter.com/WFhOxOzgTF — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) August 31, 2022

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also shared the video of the heated exchange on Twitter, narrating his version of the spat. “He (the AAP leader) took us to one school built in 1966. We have come to a second school that is unfinished. This is the reality after eight-and-a half years. Thanks, the truth has come out,” Bhatia tweeted along with the video.

GAURAV BHATIA NARRATES HIS VERSION ON TWITTER

जैसा वादा किया था 11 बजे आप के प्रवक्ता से ५०० नए स्कूल की सूची लेने कौटिल्य विद्यालय पहुंचा

1 बार बार सूची मांगने पर भी प्रवक्ता ने सूची नहीं दी

2 पुराने बने स्कूल को अपना बताया फिर झूट पकड़ा गया कट्टर बईमान अरविंद केजरीवाल का शिक्षा मॉडल

खुद ही देख लीजिए#AapNahinPaap pic.twitter.com/VdrGwHJctQ — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया (@gauravbh) August 31, 2022

“AAP Nahi Paap”, Gaurav Bhatia Sharpens Attack on BJP

#2

भाग केजरीवाल भाग 🤣

यह दूसरा स्कूल था जहां आप के प्रवक्ता ले कर गए वादा 500 स्कूल बनाने का था पहला पुराना स्कूल आप सरकार द्वारा नहीं बनवाया गया है दूसरा स्कूल आप प्रवक्ता खुद मान रहे हैं अभी बन रहा है 500 की सूची बार बार माँगने पर भी नहीं दी

खुद देखिए #AAPNahinPaap pic.twitter.com/9wWY6mGMku — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया (@gauravbh) August 31, 2022

WHAT LED TO THE UGLY FIGHT BETWEEN SAURABH BHARADWAJ AND GAURAV BHATIA