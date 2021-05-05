New Delhi: In a bid to bring little relief for the residents of the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh launched a free ‘Auto Ambulance’ service in New Delhi to support Covid-19 patients. The service has been launched as the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc in the Delhi-NCR region, to an extent where patients desperate for ICU beds, oxygen and other medical facilities are pleading for support from overburdened hospitals. Also Read - Kerala Logs Highest Single-Day Spike with Over 40K Cases, Govt to Strengthen Anti-COVID Measures

Amid this crisis, the launch of these ‘Auto Ambulances’ which comes equipped with oxygen cylinders are like a little ray of hope for Delhiites. The auto-ambulance services can be booked through two numbers — 9818430043 and 011-41236614. Any COVID-19 patient with mild symptoms requiring oxygen support can now contact auto-ambulances for reaching a hospital as 10 such modified three-wheelers were launched in Delhi. The auto ambulances were launched by AAP in association with TYCIA Foundation on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, MP Sanjay Singh said that from May 6, 20 more such auto-ambulances will be brought on the national capitals’ roads. Also Read - Rangoli Chandel Calls Karan Patel 'Nalla Person' After He Mocks Kangana Ranaut Over Her ‘Oxygen’ Tweet

इस मुश्किल वक्त में मदद का हाथ बढ़ायें, टैसिया संस्था और दिल्ली के ऑटो वाले भाइयों की सेवा को नमन, दिल्ली को Oxygen cylinder, Oxygen plant, oxygen concentrator की ज़रूरत है आपसे जो भी मदद हो सके आगे आइये। pic.twitter.com/Ef3sjs2eHI — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) May 4, 2021

These autorickshaw-turned-ambulances are equipped with an oxygen cylidner and a sanitiser and their drivers wear PPE kits. These auto-ambulances have been started with an objective to ensure that patients with mild symptoms and having oxygen levels between 85 to 90 can reach nearby hospitals in time, a statement said.

The city has so far recorded 12,53,902 coronavirus cases, of which over 11.43 lakh have recovered. The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 18,063, according to Delhi government data. The number of active cases stands at 91,859.