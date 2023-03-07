Home

Auto Driver Stabs Woman in Delhi’s New Friends Colony After Argument Over Fare

An autorickshaw driver allegedly stabbed a woman following an argument over the fare in Southeast Delhi’s New Friends Colony.

New Delhi: A 22-year-old woman was stabbed with a sharp object by an auto-rickshaw driver following an argument over the fare in Southeast Delhi’s New Friends Colony (NFC) area on Monday. The injured woman was identified as Mehreen Riyaz, a resident of Shaheen Bagh.

According to police, on Monday evening around 8:30 pm, Mehreen hired an auto from her residence (PG) to Community Centre Market NFC, but after reaching the market an altercation took place between her and the auto driver over the issue of fare.

“The auto driver attacked her with a sharp object and she received injuries to her lower abdomen on the right side,” said a senior police official.

Deputy Commissioner Of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said after the argument the driver got infuriated and attacked her with a sharp object due to which she received injuries on her lower abdomen. The victim was taken to a hospital where she is under treatment. The incident was later reported five hours later by the hospital.

“On her complaint, an FIR under section case 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at NFC police station,” said the official.

The driver has been booked on charges of assault and efforts are on to trace him, the police said.

