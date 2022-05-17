New Delhi: After hearing the concerns of the auto and taxi unions, a Delhi government committee on Tuesday recommended a proportionate increase in fares with respect to the rise in CNG prices in the national capital, sources told news agency PTI.Also Read - Delhi Witnesses Dip in Covid Numbers, Registers 377 Fresh Cases; Positivity Rate Stands at 4.97 Per Cent

The recommendation from the government panel comes after some auto and taxi unions shared their concerns over steep hike in CNG prices with the panel, saying it will stiffen their competition with cab aggregators who offer rides at subsidized rates. Also Read - Delhi: Water Supply In National Capital to Remain Disruptive from Today | Details Here

Amid rising fuel prices, the Delhi government had last month set up a committee for fare revision of auto-rickshaws and taxis. As per the report, the committee will finalise its report by the end of this week. Also Read - Demolitions in Delhi: '80% of Delhi Illegal, Will You Destroy All of It', Arvind Kejriwal to BJP

In the meantime, some of the members of the government panel have been travelling by taxis and autos for the past two weeks to understand the demands and expectations of drivers.

“For the last 15 days, officials are roaming around in auto-rickshaws and taxis in Delhi to know the demands of the drivers and their expectations from the fare revision exercise. This is being done to gain their feedback on the fare revision since they are the major stakeholders,” a source told PTI.

The last date for submission of the report expires this week and the report will be submitted to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and will then go for cabinet approval, sources added.

“The committee is likely to finalise its report in the next two days. There have been two meetings of the committee. It is likely to recommend a proportionate enhancement of fares with respect to the CNG prices. The committee has also taken into account the concerns of autorickshaw unions,” the source said.

Notably, the auto and taxi fare revision committee is headed by the special commissioner (State Transport Authority). Other members on the panel include deputy commissioner and deputy controller of accounts, two nominated district transport officers and a technical expert.