Auto, Taxi Fare Hike Latest Update: The auto and taxi rides in Delhi will become costlier in the days to come as the Kejriwal government on Friday decided to hike the minimum fare. As per the new order from the city government, the minimum auto-rickshaw fare will be increased by Rs 5 per km and the charge for AC and non-AC taxis will be hiked by Rs 4 and Rs 3 respectively.

Notably, the Delhi government approved the hike in auto-rickshaw and taxi fares in view of rising CNG prices in the national capital.

According to the revised fares, the meter down charge (minimum fare) for the initial 1.5 kilometre for auto-rickshaws has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30, while the per kilometre charge after meter down has been hiked from Rs 9.50 to Rs 11.

Delhi government approves revised fares for Auto Rickshaws and Taxis in Delhi pic.twitter.com/AhukmleoBv — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022

For taxis, the per kilometre charge after meter down has been hiked from Rs 14 to Rs 17 for non-AC vehicles and from Rs 16 to Rs 20 for AC vehicles.

However, there will be no change in the waiting charges and it will remain at the existing Rs 30 per hour.

The last revision in the auto-rickshaw fares happened in 2020 while that for taxi which includes black-and-yellow taxi, economy taxi and premium taxi happened nine years back in 2013.

Giving details, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said he had received many representations from the auto-rickshaw and taxi associations and unions on the issue of hike in fares.

