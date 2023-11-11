Home

Avoid Morning Walks, Smoking, Wash Eyes With Running Water: Read Delhi Public Health Advisory

The advisory tells people to wash their eyes with running water, have regular gargles with lukewarm water, and eat a healthy and balanced diet, including fruits and vegetables.

New Delhi: People take a stroll at a park during a smoggy morning, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the 'severe' category on Thursday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 420 at 8 am, compared to 426 at 4 pm on Wednesday. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

New Delhi: From avoiding outdoor walks to saying no to burning firecrackers, the Delhi health department has advised a slew of measures in view of the pollution in the national capital. The advisory, published in major dailies on Saturday has also underlined that pregnant women, patients with underlying medical conditions, children and the elderly population should be more cautious and avoid exposure to air pollution.

As the AQI usually deteriorates around and immediately after Diwali, the public health advisory issued by the Directorate of Health Services of the Delhi government has asked people to not burn firecrackers.

Delhi Public Health Advisory

“Avoid places with high air pollution like slow and heavy traffic roads, areas near polluting industries, construction/demolition sites, etc. Avoid outdoor morning and late evening walks, jog, run, physical exercise, specifically during days with severe AQI,” the advisory reads. It also advised people to not smoke tobacco products, avoid burning mosquito coils and incense sticks in closed premises, and avoid burning wood, leaves, crop residues, and waste. The advisory also tells people to wash their eyes with running water, have regular gargles with lukewarm water, and eat a healthy and balanced diet, including fruits and vegetables. “Consult a doctor in case of breathlessness, giddiness, cough, chest discomfort or pain, irritation in eyes (red or watery), use public transport or car pools, practice wet mopping instead of sweeping, inside homes and workplaces,” the advisory further reads. Patients with underlying medical conditions (particularly chronic pulmonary and cardiovascular problems), pregnant women, children, and elderly persons should remain more careful and avoid exposure to air pollution, it adds.

However, intermittent rains on Thursday night and Friday brought major relief from the hazardous air lingering over the national capital for two weeks. It also prompted the Delhi government to postpone the implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme.

At 7 am on Saturday, the capital’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 219, which is a marked improvement compared to Thursday’s 24-hour average AQI of 437. The city experienced “very poor” to “severe” air quality for two weeks starting October 28.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, 401 and 450 “severe” and above 450 “severe plus”.

Health advisory for school children

School health authorities, teachers and parents should develop mechanisms to create awareness and motivation among students, to adopt better practices to mitigate and adapt to air pollution.

Children should be rewarded by organising activities and events on air pollution at the school level.

Adoption of electric cars/public vehicles for schools (cars, vans, school buses) to reduce emissions/air pollution.

Schools should encourage the use of bicycles by children studying in higher classes.

Schools should ensure proper classroom ventilation by opening windows properly or installing exhaust fans. Windows should be kept closed if the air quality level is poor and above.

There should be wet mopping for floor cleaning in schools before students arrive.

Marker pens may be used for writing on board instead of chalk.

Precautions and avoiding outdoor activities in school if the AQI level is poor and above. Students should be motivated to stay indoors during breaks.

School staff and medical officials should sensitise on-campus air pollution-related health issues and ways to manage such cases from nearby emergency health facilities if required.

IMD officials have said a change in the wind direction from northwest to southeast due to a fresh western disturbance affecting northwest India will help reduce the contribution of smoke from stubble burning.

Once the western disturbance passes, the wind speed will increase from around five to six kilometres per hour at present to around 15 kilometres per hour on November 11, which will help disperse pollutants ahead of Diwali (November 12), an IMD official said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.