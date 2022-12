live

Aya Nagar, Azad Nagar, Azadpur, Badarpur, Bakhtawarpur MCD Election Result 2022: Full List of Winning Candidates

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Winners List For Aya Nagar, Azad Nagar, Azadpur, Badarpur, Bakhtawarpur.

Aya Nagar, Azad Nagar, Azadpur, Badarpur, Bakhtawarpur Counting Updates

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for Aya Nagar, Azad Nagar, Azadpur, Badarpur, and Bakhtawarpur wards in Delhi MCD has come to an end. Aya Nagar, Azad Nagar, Azadpur, Badarpur, and Bakhtawarpur wards went to polls on December 4, Sunday. For Aya Nagar, AAP fielded Himani Ambavata, Congress nominated Sheeta and BJP entrusted Manisha Chaudhary, while ward number 214 which comes under Gandhi Nagar Delhi assembly constituency witnessed a fierce fight between Varyam Kaur (Congress) Minni Rathore (AAP) and Neelam Jitu Chaudhary (BJP). Azadpur (Ward 16) saw a tough fight between Congress Ritu Singh, AAP’s Mannu Gupta and Congress’ Suman Sharma. Rainoo Kumari of Congress, Manju Devi of AAP and Veena Pawan Rahi of BJP were locked in a close fight from Badarpur ward. Check list of winners from Aya Nagar, Azad Nagar, Azadpur, Badarpur, Bakhtawarpur below.

Load More