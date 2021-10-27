New Delhi: Soon, senior citizens will be able to visit Ayodhya and offer prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir on a pilgrimage funded by Delhi government. This was announced by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.Also Read - Want Free Air Travel to Ayodhya? Take Part in Madhya Pradesh Government's Ramayana Quiz

Under the 'Mukhya Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojna', the Delhi government bears complete expenditure on free pilgrimage of senior citizens to places like Jagganath Puri, Rameshwaram, Shirdi, Mathura, Haridwar, Tirupati among others, he said.

The announcement by Kejriwal comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls early next year which his AAP plans to contest. "Now Ayodhya has also been included in Delhi Govt's Tirth Yatra Yojana. IT will be free of cost for the aged people. They can also bring a member/kin with them to the yatra," Kejriwal said while addressing the media.

The scheme aims to enable 77,000 citizens of Delhi (1,100 from each of the 70 assembly constituencies) who are above 60 years of age to go on a pilgrimage on any of the five popular routes once a year.

The routes include Delhi-Mathura-Vrindavan-Agra-Fatehpur Sikri, Delhi-Haridwar-Rishikesh-Neelkanth, Delhi-Ajmer-Pushkar, Delhi-Amritsar-Wagah border-Anandpur Sahib and Delhi-Vaishno Devi-Jammu.