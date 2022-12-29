Good News For Metro Commuters! Azadpur To Now Have Triple Interchange Corridor, Will Connect THESE Stations

The upcoming RK Ashram-Janakpuri West extension of Magenta Line will also have a station at Azadpur, making it the 2nd triple interchnage facility after Kashmere Gate.

Delhi metro latest: Good News for Delhi Metro commuters! Azadpur is likely to become the second Delhi Metro station to cater to three different corridors by the year 2023. Currently, the Delhi Metro Yellow Line and Delhi Metro Pink Line converge at Azadpur station. Now, under the Delhi Metro phase IV project, the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor, an extension of the Magenta Line, will also have a station at Azadpur. Therefore, this will make Azadpur the only triple interchange station after Kashmere Gate.

Janakpuri-RK Ashram Corridor

The new Metro link will connect Azadpur and its peripheral areas directly with areas such as Sadar Bazar, Pulbangash, Ghanta Ghar and Derawal Nagar. It will also connect areas like Pitampura, Mangolpuri, Madhuban Chowk, Peeragarhi and Janakpuri that are located in North-West Delhi would be connected. Currently, Azadpur station proides inter-change facilities for Yellow Line (HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli) and Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) The upcoming RK Ashram-Janakpuri West extension of Magenta Line will also have a station at Azadpur, making it the 2nd triple interchnage facility after Kashmere Gate. The new station will be elevated and have paid area connectivity with yellow and Pink line stations. The length of RK Ashram Marg-Janakpuri West corridor will be 28.92 km. Approximately, 30,000 new passengers are expected to use the link when it opens for the public. Currently, Azadpur Metro Station caters to around 15,000 passengers per day.

The Union Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in March had approved three out of the six corridors of the Delhi Metro”s proposed Phase-IV which will further improve connectivity in the national capital.

According to the government, the Mukundpur-Maujpur, R K Ashram-Janakpuri West and Aero City-Tughlakabad corridors were approved by the cabinet.