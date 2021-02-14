New Delhi: Azadpur station on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line would become the second triple interchange facility of the mass rapid transit system after the Kashmere Gate Metro station. It will connect three metro corridors — Yellow, Pink and RK Ashram-Janakpuri West corridor of Phase IV. Also Read - As Revenue Losses Mount, Delhi Metro Urges Centre to Allow Trains to Run At Full Seating Capacity

At present, the Yellow line station of Azadpur is elevated and its Pink line station is underground. The new Metro link under phase IV will have paid-to-paid area connectivity with both Yellow and Pink line stations of Azadpur.

The new Metro link will connect Azadpur and its peripheral areas directly with areas such as, Sadar Bazar, Pulbangash, Ghanta Ghar and Derawal Nagar. Also, areas like Pitampura, Mangolpuri, Madhuban Chowk, Peeragarhi and Janakpuri that are located in North-West Delhi would be connected.

All these areas always remain congested and especially the stretch of Sadar Bazar and Ghanta Ghar. This new metro link is expected to ease the road congestion in these routes.

The length of RK Ashram Marg-Janakpuri West corridor will be 28.92 km.

Approximately, 30,000 new passengers are expected to use the link when it opens for the public. Currently, Azadpur Metro Station caters to around 15,000 passengers per day.