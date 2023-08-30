Baby Monkey Stuck In Net Inside Delhi School Safely Rescued, Reunited With Mother

The baby monkey was found entangled in a cricket net in the school’s playground when it was rescued and released.

The rescue operation involved meticulous efforts by the trained Wildlife SOS team members.

Baby Monkey Rescue: In a heartwarming rescue incident, Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit successfully reunited a baby rhesus macaque monkey with its mother, responding to a distress call from concerned individuals at Guru Harkrishan Public School. The 2-month-old monkey was found entangled in a cricket net in the school’s playground when it was rescued and released by the NGO’s team.

Early morning activities at Guru Harikrishna Public School near India Gate took an unexpected turn when witnesses spotted a baby monkey stuck in a cricket net at the school’s playground. The sight of the struggling animal prompted the school authorities to inform Wildlife SOS on their 24×7 emergency rescue helpline. Responding swiftly to the call, Wildlife SOS dispatched its Rapid Response Unit to the scene.

The rescue operation involved meticulous efforts by the trained Wildlife SOS team members. The net was skillfully cut to ensure the safety of the trapped baby monkey. The team’s top priority was to release the monkey without causing any harm, considering the delicate nature of the situation.

After a thorough on-site examination, the baby monkey was found with no injuries and was subsequently reunited with its mother, who was observed nearby.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS said, “Every wildlife rescue operation presents unique challenges, and this was no exception. Our team’s proficiency and dedication made it possible to free the baby monkey from the net unharmed. Moments like these reinforce our commitment to safeguarding wildlife.”

Wasim Akram, Deputy Director of Special Projects, Wildlife SOS, said, “Urban spaces often bring humans and wild animals into close proximity, leading to situations like this one. Our efforts not only protect the animals but also educate the community about coexisting with them responsibly.”

Rhesus macaques are an adaptable species which makes them an intrinsic part of India’s urban settings. With rapid urbanisation slowly replacing the natural habitat of rhesus macaques, the primate has found itself increasingly threatened by human-wildlife conflicts.

Wildlife SOS 24×7 emergency rescue helpline: +91 9871963535

