‘Backup Plan To Arrest Kejriwal’: Atishi On Summons To AAP Chief In ‘Fake’ DJB Case

Atishi noted that the two summonses asking Arvind Kejriwal to appear before the probe agency next week were received hours after the Lok Sabha poll dates were announced on Saturday, adding that one summon was related to the Delhi excise policy case and the other to the Delhi Jal Board.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Finance Minister Atishi Marlena in a conversation during the inauguration of the Moti Nagar flyover, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Delhi minister Atishi Sunday claimed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) case against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is “fake” and a “backup plan” to arrest the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo by any means necessary and prevent him from campaigning for the recently announced Lok Sabha Elections.

“Nobody knows what this DJB (Delhi Jal Board) case is about. This seems to be a backup plan to arrest Kejriwal anyhow and stop him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls,” Atishi said at a press conference in the national capital while reacting to the fresh summons issued to Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Atishi noted that the two summonses asking Kejriwal to appear before the probe agency next week were received hours after the Lok Sabha poll dates were announced on Saturday, adding that one summon was related to the Delhi excise policy case and the other to the DJB.

The AAP leader alleged that the BJP was using central agencies like CBI and ED like its “goons” to target and finish off the saffron brigade’s political opponents.

Responding to Atishi’s charges, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva asserted the ED is working independently and accused Kejriwal on repeatedly flouting the law.

“Arvind Kejriwal’s former deputy chief minister has been in prison for over a year in the liquor scam case while another MP has also been in jail for a long time, but the repeated assertion by the Aam Aadmi Party that there was no scam in the liquor policy is ludicrous in itself,” Sachdeva said.

There was no immediate reaction from the ED and the CBI to the AAP minister’s allegations.

Kejriwal summoned again

The ED has summoned Arvind Kejriwal on on March 18 for questioning in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board.

This is the second case registered under the anti-money laundering law in which the 55-year-old AAP national convenor has been summoned.

The Delhi Chief Minister is already facing summons for questioning in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. Kejriwal has skipped eight summonses in this case till now, terming them illegal.

A fresh and ninth such notice in the excise policy case stipulates him to appear before an ED investigating officer on March 21.

AAP chief granted bail

A Delhi court on Saturday granted Kejriwal bail on two complaints filed by the agency against him for skipping summons in this case.

“It is funny that the ED itself approached the court against Kejriwal but is not waiting for court orders. Kejriwal had said that he would appear before the court after the budget session and yesterday, he appeared before it. The ED’s repeated summonses show the BJP’s desperation,” AAP MLA Dilip Pandey said in reaction to the development.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.