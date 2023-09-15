Ban On Firecrackers, Green War Room: How Delhi Prepares To Curb Pollution With Winter Action Plan

The 15 points that have been identified as - hot spots, stubble pollution, vehicular pollution, open garbage burning, industrial pollution, green war room, real-time apportionment study, a complete ban on firecrackers and various others.

Gopal Rai said 15 points have been identified and different departments have been asked to submit their plans by September 25.

New Delhi: With just a few months ahead of the winter season, the Delhi government is getting ready with its winter action plan to curb the pollution menace in the city. In this regard, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday held a meeting with experts and said that the government has decided to prepare a Winter Action Plan and CM Arvind Kejriwal will release it on October 1 to curb air pollution that engulfs national capital every year during winter season.

“To control pollution during winter the government has decided to prepare a Winter Action Plan. We had a discussion with experts and a joint meeting was held today,” Gopal Rai said.

Delhi Gets Ready to Tackle Air Pollution

Further listing down the action plan to save Delhi from thick cover of smog Rai said, “15 points have been identified and different departments have been asked to submit their plans by September 25.

The 15 points that have been identified as – hot spots, stubble pollution, vehicular pollution, open garbage burning, industrial pollution, green war room, real-time apportionment study, a complete ban on firecrackers and various others.”

Comprehensive Winter Action Plan To Be Prepared

Once the action plan from all the departments is received, subsequently a comprehensive winter action plan will be made in accordance with the received inputs from the various departments. And later on October 1 Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will release it.

“After receiving the plans from all the departments on September 25, a comprehensive winter action plan will be made and CM Arvind Kejriwal will release it on October 1,” said Rai.

Earlier a similar kind of meeting was held by Gopal Rai on Tuesday which saw the active participation of officials and representatives from DPCC, the Environment Department, UNEP, CSE, C40, EPIC India, Clean Air Asia, and IIT Kanpur, among others.

Separate Action Plans To Be Made For 13 Hotspots

Gopal Rai said, “Separate action plans will be made for 13 hotspots to reduce pollution and improve air quality. In this ‘Environmental Expert Meet’ the main points of the Winter Action Plan were discussed. Experts from IIT Kanpur presented a presentation on artificial rain at ‘Environmental Expert Meet.’”

He said that a further Winter Action Plan will be prepared on the suggestions by officers and representatives of various departments and institutions. The main objective of this meeting is to make the winter action plan more effective with the suggestions given by the experts. After a recent meeting with CM Arvind Kejriwal, in which many industrialists were present, a suggestion was made to provide artificial rain during the severe days in Delhi. So that the number of severe days can be reduced.

What Is Major Cause of Air Pollution

Gopal Rai stated that BioMass burning is one of the major causes of pollution in the capital city as per a report by Real Time Apportionment Studies. The stubble burning takes place within 15 days, and the Delhi Government is working towards coordination with the neighboring states on the matter.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

