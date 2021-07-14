New Delhi: Nearly a week after taking action against some, the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on Wednesday suspended 10 more lawyers for submitting fake COVID positive reports for financial assistance. Taking further initiative the BCD has constituted a Special Disciplinary Committee against them.Also Read - MP Man Produces Fake Covid-19 Report to 'Stay Away From Wife', Disappears From Home

Last week, the BCD had suspended a lawyer's license to practice for allegedly submitting a fake COVID positive report.

Issuing a statement, the BCD said it is apparent that COVID report submitted by the said lawyer is fake and claiming financial help on the basis of fake report not only announced to misconduct but also forgery and cheating.”

“Ramesh Gupta, Chairman, while considering the gravity of the issue and to uphold the dignity and honour of the legal fraternity, exercised his special powers conferred under Rule 43 of the Bar Council of India Rules and Section 6 (1) (d) of the Advocates Act, 1961, referred the issue to the Special Disciplinary Committee, and as an interim measure, considered it necessary and appropriate to suspend the licence to practice until the finding and conclusion by the Disciplinary Committee,” the BCD said.

Last week, the BCD had ordered for constitution of a Special Disciplinary Committee comprising of three members namely Advocate Murari Tiwari (Member, BCD), Advocate Sanjay Rathi (Member, BCD) and Advocate Piyush Gupta (Hony. Secretary, BCD) to immediately investigate the issue and save the dignity and credibility of the institution.

The BCD had also directed the lawyer to file a response before the Special Disciplinary Committee within seven days of receipt of this notice and to appear in person before the committee on July 19, 2021 failing which the Special Disciplinary Committee shall proceed ex-parte and take further appropriate action.