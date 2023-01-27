Home

News

Delhi

BBC Documentary On PM Modi: Student’s Outfit Calls For Screening In Delhi University’s North Campus

BBC Documentary On PM Modi: Student’s Outfit Calls For Screening In Delhi University’s North Campus

At present, campuses across the country are witnessing protests over the screening of the BBC documentary. The Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday became the centre of a kerfuffle after SFI's plans to organise the screening of the documentary were thwarted by the varsity and the police.

BBC Documentary On PM Modi: Student's Outfit Calls For Screening In Delhi University's North Campus

New Delhi: A few days following a ruckus over its screenings at JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia, a student outfit has given a call for holding the screening of the controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Godhra riots at Delhi University. The Bhim Army Student Federation has said that it will hold the screening at 5 pm outside the Arts Faculty in the North Campus of the University of Delhi (DU). The administration has however denied permission for the event.

Join For the BBC Documentary Screening of “India : The Modi Question”

Tomorrow at 5PM ,at Art’s faculty gate no 4, Delhi University Bhim Army Student Federation, Delhi University#BBCdocumentry pic.twitter.com/DDuBTo7QTR — Bhim Army Student Federation DU (@basf_du) January 26, 2023

At present, campuses across the country are witnessing protests over the screening of the BBC documentary.

The Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday became the centre of a kerfuffle after SFI’s plans to organise the screening of the documentary were thwarted by the varsity and the police. The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) witnessed a ruckus and protests over the screening of the same on Tuesday.

The government had recently directed social media platforms to block links to the documentary titled “India: The Modi Question”.

The External Affairs Ministry has trashed the documentary as a “propaganda piece” that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset.

The Delhi University administration, in response, has said that they have taken preemptive measures to stop any screening of the documentary and protest called by student outfits. According to media reports, talks are being held to persuade students to take back the call for the screening on their own.