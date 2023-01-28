Home

Beating Retreat 2023: When, Where And How To Watch Live Streaming| Steps To Book Online Tickets

This year the beating retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk will witness one of the largest drone shows in India,

Beating Retreat Rehearsal At Vijay Chowk , Delhi (PTI)

Beating Retreat Ceremony 2023: The Beating Retreat Ceremony every year marks the culmination of the week’s long Republic Day celebration. This year the ceremony will take place on January 29 (Sunday) at Vijay Chowk, Delhi. It will be presided over by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu and will commence just a little before dusk.

As the sun will set, a grand fanfare will culminate the Republic Day celebration wherein there will be 29 tunes based on Classical Ragas. Also it is said to be the biggest Drone Show, comprising of 3,500 indigenous drones lighting up the sky over Raisina Hill.

When and Where To Watch Beating Retreat Ceremony 2023

For people going to watch at venue: The ceremony will take place on January 29 (Sunday) at Vijay Chowk, Delhi. Tickets will have to be booked in advance for watching the ceremony. The nearest Metro stations are Shivaji Stadium, Janpath and Udyog Bhawan.

Online Viewing: The ceremony will be live telecasted on Doordarshan (DD Channel). It can also be viewd on Doordarshan’s official YouTube channel on Sunday.

How to Book Tickets For BEating Retreat Ceremony 2023 Online?

Go to www.aamantran.mod.gov.in and register with your mobile number. Enter the Captcha code and fill in the required personal details of the individuals attending the event. After filling the details, enter the OTP. Next, choose the ticket of your choice- FDR – Republic Day Parade, Republic Day Parade, Rehearsal – Beating the Retreat, Beating the Retreat – FDR, and Beating the Retreat Ceremony – any event you wish to watch. After all details are duly filled, make online payment. QT code will be generated for enhanced security purpose that will also have the address to the venue.

These tickets are N0n-cancellable and non-transferrable. Only 10 tickets can be booked from one registered mobile number.

Also, there are several traffic restrictions that will be imposed tomorrow in Delhi in view of the ceremony.