Good news for beer lovers in Delhi: Here is some good news for beer lovers in the national capital – more microbreweries will be opened in Delhi. The city's excise department have given a go-ahead to reportedly open five new microbreweries as it wants to encourage people to shift to soft liquor including draught beer and wine.

Delhi excise department has issued license to open for a microbrewery in Saket and four more areas in the city, according to a report by Hindustan Times. “In its endeavour to encourage more people to move towards soft liquor like draught beer and wine, the Delhi government is encouraging the opening of wine/beer parlours and microbreweries. One microbrewery has been approved (in Saket) and four more are in the pipeline,” an official was quoted as saying in the report.

There are two more microbreweries already present in Connaught Place, which has been shut for the past nine months due to “technical issues” related to liquor policy. “I opened the microbrewery in CP and it was operational till the excise policy 2021-22 was implemented and permits became unavailable due to some technical issues with the excise portal,” Naveen Sachdeva, who opened Delhi’s first microbrewery, told HT.

The old excise regime was re-implemented on September 1, 2022, and Naveen Sachdeva’s microbrewery have received the permit now for its reopening after “the payment of an extension fee to the excise department”.

As per the excise department’s rules, on microbreweries will be allowed to remain open from 11.00 am to 01.00 am or till the time the restaurant, Hotels or at Air-port is allowed to serve liquor.