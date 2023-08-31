Home

SHOCKER: Bengal Man Arrested For Masturbating, Ejaculating On Minor Girl Inside Delhi Metro

The girl's mother noticed that the man had ejaculated on her daughter in the overcrowded Delhi Metro coach and she got down at the Seelampur station.

New Delhi: In a shocking incident a West Bengal resident was arrested for allegedly masturbating and ejaculating on a minor girl while travelling inside a crowded coach aboard the Delhi Metro train, police said on Thursday. According to an official, the shameful incident happened at around 8:30 pm on Wednesday on the ‘Red Line’ of the Delhi Metro.

The accused was travelling in the same coach as the minor girl and her mother, which was overcrowded on account of Raksha Bandhan festivities, the official said. The man allegedly masturbated and ejaculated on the child, he said.

The girl’s mother noticed that the man had ejaculated on her daughter in the overcrowded coach and she got down at the Seelampur station, the officials said, adding that the accused, who hails from West Bengal, was apprehended by two fellow passengers who noticed the incident and they later handed him over to the Delhi Metro authorities at the Shahdara station.

The station authorities later informed the police.

The incident is latest among a string of such infamous acts that have surfaced on the Delhi Metro in recent years.

Man masturbates in front of woman on Delhi Metro station

Earlier this month, a 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of a woman on the platform of a Delhi Metro station. As per the police, the accused, Shivam Sharma, masturbated in front of the woman at the Mandi House metro station.

An official said that upon witnessing this obscene act, the victim approached a CISF personnel at the station and filed a complaint against the accused. The incident took place on August 7, he said.

As per the woman’s complaint, she was waiting for a friend at the Mandi House station after boarding a train from the Tughlaqabad station. The accused was standing on the opposite platform and allegedly started masturbating in front of her, she alleged.

The woman quickly approached the CISF but the man had boarded a metro and fled the scene before he could be apprehended by the CISF personnel, police said.

A case was registered against Sharma at the Pragati Maidan Metro station and based on footage from CCTV cameras at the Mandi House station, the accused was identified. It was discovered that Sharma had deboarded at the Nangloi station.

Based on this information, Sharma was traced to Begumpur in Delhi and later arrested, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)

