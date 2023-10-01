Home

WATCH: ‘Bhagwa Jalega’, ‘Free Kashmir’ Slogans Scribbled On JNU Walls; ABVP Flags Concern

'Anti-national' slogans like 'bhagwa jalega' and 'Free Kashmir' were found scribbled on the walls of JNU recently.

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has once again landed in the eye of a storm after provocative and “anti-national” slogans were found scribbled on the walls in the varsity campus. Visuals doing the rounds on social media showed inflammatory slogans such as “Bhagwa jalega” ( Saffron will burn), “Free Kashmir” and “Free IOK (Indian Occupied Kashmir)”, written on the walls inside the JNU.

Graffiti against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) can also be seen in the videos. Slogans calling for the release of 2020 Delhi riots accused, Sharjeel Imam, are also seen.

Meanwhile, the RSS-affiliated students’ body Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has flagged concern over the incident and called upon the JNU administration to launch an inquiry into the recent act of “anti-national” slogans being scribbled on the walls in the campus.

In a letter to the varsity administration, students’ outfit has also demanded that the administration take immediate action to identify those responsible and fix accountability for not being able to stop such cases.

“Being a student organisation, we are gravely concerned about the frequent anti-Bharat slogan-writing incidents on the JNU campus. Yesterday, some students captured pictures of slogans like ‘Indian-Occupied Kashmir’, ‘Free Kashmir’, ‘Bhagwa Jalega’, etc. on the School of Languages building wall,” the letter read.

The administration painted the walls clean on Sunday morning after it was brought to its notice and photos of the walls went viral, Vikas Patel, ABVP secretary for JNU, told news agency PTI.

The students’ body has demanded that the chief security officer of JNU should be held responsible for failing to prevent such cases.

(With PTI inputs)

