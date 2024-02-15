Home

Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Traffic Advisory For Delhi, Check Routes With Most Traffic Jams That You Must Avoid

Ahead of Bharat Bandh on February 16 amid the Farmers' Delhi Chalo Protest, take a look at the routes in Delhi that may have the most traffic jams and so you should avoid those roads..

New Delhi: The farmer unions announced a Delhi Chalo March from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to get their demands fulfilled by the Central government, the main demand being the enactment of law for the MSP of crops. Amid the Farmers’ Protest, there has also been a call for Bharat Bandh tomorrow, on February 16, 2024. The nationwide protest will begin at 6:00 AM and will go on till 4:00 PM; it will also include a chakka jam on the major roads, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Ahead of the Bharat Bandh on February 16, take a look at the roads in Delhi that are expected to have the most traffic jams and you should avoid, at any cost….

Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Traffic Advisory For Delhi

As mentioned earlier, there is a Bharat Bandh tomorrow, on February 16, 2024 and this nationwide protest will gravely affect a lot of services, across the country. Amid other restrictions, public transport services may be disrupted a lot of traffic jams are also predicted on the major roads of the cities across India.

Delhi Routes To Avoid Tomorrow On Bharat Bandh

The major traffic on Bharat Bandh, will be on all the borders of Delhi. The Singhu Border (Delhi Haryana Border), Ghazipur Border (Delhi Ghaziabad Border) and the Tikri Border (Delhi Haryana Border) will remain extremely crowded because of the protest and therefore must be avoided. The diversions announced for these roads may also have heavy traffic because all the vehicles will be divered to these roads.

Bharat Bandh 2024: Date And Time

As mentioned earlier, the farmer associations and unions including Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) have called for a Bharat Bandh tomorrow, on February 16, 2024. The nationwide protest will be observed from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM and there is also a Chakka Jam, which will be observed on the major roads across the nation, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Read in detail, what’s open and what’s closed in the Bharat Bandh tomorrow.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.