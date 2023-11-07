BIG Diwali GIFT For Non-Gazetted Employees In Delhi; Check Eligibility, Amount And More

The AAP government in MCD under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is happy to inform that we are going to give bonus to our workers, and non-gazetted employees from 'B', 'C' and 'D' categories.

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday announced that the municipal corporation’s non-gazetted employees from three different categories will get a bonus, terming it a “big gift” on Diwali for them. At a press conference here, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said that daily-wage workers who have done 240 days of work in the last three years will receive a bonus. “The AAP government in MCD under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is happy to inform that we are going to give bonus to our workers, and non-gazetted employees from ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ categories. This is a big gift to all of them on Diwali,” she said.

The mayor said employees in these three groups will receive a bonus of Rs 6,900 while eligible daily-wage workers will get Rs 1,184. A budget of Rs 62 crore has been made for these bonuses, and “we will try to ensure, they all receive it before Diwali”.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too announced a bonus ahead of Diwali for Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees on November 6. “We will provide Rs 7,000 as a bonus to the Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees of Delhi Government. Currently, around 80,000 Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees are working with Delhi Govt. A total of Rs 56,000 crores will be spent to provide this bonus,” said Kejriwal.

Diwali, also known as the Hindu festival of lights, is a time of celebration and symbolises the spiritual triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

This year, Diwali is scheduled to be celebrated on November 12, falling on a Sunday.

