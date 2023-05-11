Home

Big Win For Kejriwal Govt: SC Upholds Delhi Govt’s Power Over Public Services

Big Win For Kejriwal Govt: SC Says Delhi Govt Ought To Have Control Of Services On Public Order

New Delhi: In a big win for the Kejriwal government, the Supreme Court on Thursday said the Delhi government ought to have control of services subject to exclusions on public order, police and the land. The top court said the Delhi government must have control over services and the Lieutenant Governor is bound by its decision.

Kejriwal Calls Cabinet Meet

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the meantime, has called a meeting of his ministers later in the day after Supreme Court ruled that the Delhi government has legislative powers over administrative services in the national capital.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls a meeting of his ministers today after Supreme Court rules that the Delhi govt has legislative powers over administrative services in the national capital. — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023

During a hearing of the matter, the Supreme Court said the Delhi assembly is given powers to legislate to represent the will of the people.

However, the top court added that the legislative power over services excludes public order, police and land. The verdict is being seen as a victory for Aam Aadmi Party led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Supreme Court gave its verdict in the case related to the administrative control over transfers and postings of civil servants in Delhi.

What SC Said on Control Over Services

The Supreme Court further added that the control over services shall not extend to entries related to public order, police and land. Delhi government similar to other States represents the representative form of government and any further expansion of the Union’s power will be contrary to the Constitutional scheme, the court said.

Moreover, the Supreme Court held that if administrative services are excluded from the legislative and executive domains, the ministers would be excluded from controlling the civil servants who are to implement the executive decisions.

The court also said that states too have the power but the executive power of the State will be subject to the law existing of the Union. It has to be ensured that the governance of States is not taken over by the Union.

Supreme Court said in a democratic form of government, the real power of administration must rest with the elected government. If a democratically elected government is not given the power to control the officers, the principle of the triple chain of accountability will be redundant.

While hearing the matter, CJI DY Chandrachud said they are unable to agree with Justice Ashok Bhushan in the split judgement of 2019.

A five-judge Constitution bench of CJI Chandrachud and Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha pronounced the judgment on Thursday.

Centre Vs Delhi Govt

The ruling from the Supreme Court came as the governance of the national capital has witnessed a power struggle between the Centre and the Delhi government since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in 2014.

The case was posted before a Constitution bench after a three-judge bench had in May 2021 decided to send it to a larger bench on a request by the Central government.

On February 14, 2019, a two-judge bench of the top court delivered a split verdict on the question of powers of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and the Union government over services and referred the matter to a three-judge Bench.

