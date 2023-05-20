Home

FedEx Package, MDMA Drug, Skype Call: How Crooks Looted Rs 4.5 Cr From Delhi Doctor In Biggest Cyber Fraud Ever

The woman, confident that the amount was not drug money, waited till May 9 but the "Mumbai narcotics division" never reverted.

New Delhi: A 34-year-old doctor from Delhi was looted of Rs 4.5 crore by cyber frauds pretending to be from Mumbai police, narcotics division and DCP level officers. It all began with a phone call to the victim regarding her “FedEx package” that had been “seized”, as per the complaint narrating the sequence of events. It is believed to be biggest cyber con on individual till date.

The victim was told that a large quantity of the drug “MDMA” detected in a FedEx courier was linked to her, alleging that she was a recipient of narco money, a report in TOI said. The men then weaved a web of deceit and forced her to “temporarily hand over” the money in her accounts to them until the matter was resolved.

Here’s how the scam was executed

On May 5 at 10:39 am, the doctor received a call and was informed about a suspicious FedEx package seized by Mumbai Police and MDMA drug was recovered from the parcel.

“The caller claimed to be from FedEx and said that my parcel had been seized and that I should dial 1 for details. I was told there were my passport, banking documents, two pair of shoes, 140 gm MDMA and clothes in it,” the victim said according to a report in TOI.

This parcel, the callers claimed, was to go from Mumbai to Taiwan and was booked on April 21, 2023 and a charge of Rs 25,025 plus GST was paid via an ICICI credit card.

They then made a skype call to the woman doctor man spun a complex web of deceit. They take turn to pose as cops from Andheri police station, officials of RBI, a DCP from Mumbai Police, sleuths from customs and officers from the narcotics division.

The crooks claimed that the balance in her account is drug money and asked her to deposit all the cash with RBI for verification.

The woman was made to take signatures of her husband, break the joint FDs and then transfer the money to them. After a sum of Rs 4.73 crore was transferred, she was asked to sit back and wait for the clearance report from the RBI on whether the money was found to be legal.

The woman was warned not to share developments with anyone from family as they would be treated as accomplices and their account would be seized

The crooks also claimed they were going to issue her a new aadhaar ID as this ID had been blocked for good. They also asked her to get rid of all her skype conversations.

The vanishing act

After making her transfer all the money, the crooks claimed to initiate verification of the money trail and source

Assured restoration of money by RBI and a clearance certificate once the money was found clean

The woman is also made to delete all Skype communication in the meantime

She gets the clearance at the end but the crooks disappear with the money.

She later approaches the police

