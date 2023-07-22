Home

Biggest Ever Seizure Of Foreign Currency Worth Rs 10 Crore At Delhi IGI Airport

New Delhi: Customs officials at Delhi airport made “biggest ever” seizure of foreign currency, worth over Rs 10 crore, from three Tajikistan nationals at Indira Gandhi International airport here. The accused were intercepted by the officials when they were proceeding to board a flight to Istanbul. The foreign currency was reportedly concealed inside shoes kept in the luggage.

The detailed examination of their baggage and personal search of the passengers resulted in the recovery of foreign currency (USD 7,20,000 and Euro 4,66,200), equivalent to Rs 10,06,78,410, from them, said the statement issued by the customs department. The foreign currency was seized and further investigation was under progress, it added.

Officers of Airport Customs, IGI Airport, Terminal-3, Delhi have booked a case of smuggling of foreign currency yesterday against three Tajikistan National Passengers. The detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the pax(es) resulted in recovery of foreign… pic.twitter.com/LB8fg3sdqh — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2023

The officers of airport customs, Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, terminal-3, New Delhi have booked the biggest ever case of smuggling of foreign currency through any airport in India on July 21, 2023, against three Tajikistan national passengers, the statement said. A senior customs official told PTI that the trio included a juvenile.

The recovered foreign currency has been seized under section 110 of Customs Act, 1962, they informed. Further investigation is currently underway in the case.

