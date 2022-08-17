New Delhi: CCTV footage has surfaced from South Delhi’s posh Greater Kailash-1 M Block market wherein a woman can be seen being attacked by bike-borne assailants, who flee after injuring and snatching her bag. The 46-year-old victim in the video has been identified as Shahida Bajaj, a resident of Srinagar, J&K. She came to Delhi along with her husband and was staying in a hotel. On July 30, when she was on her way back to the hotel with her husband, she was attacked by two men, who were on a bike.Also Read - Dubai Crown Prince Enjoys London Tube Like a Commoner, Goes Unnoticed by Passengers | See Pic

The video is said to be of July 30. In the footage, it can be seen that one of the accused is snatching her bag, while making her stumble and fall on the road in the busy market area. Her husband and a passerby came to her rescue and helped her get up. The bag snatchers had escaped and are yet to be arrested.

The audacity of these snatchers to operate in such a crowded, well lit and supposedly upmarket neighbourhood of the national capital, that too at peak hours. Welcome to my hood! @DelhiPolice where you at?#TBTweets #DelhiPolice #Delhi pic.twitter.com/oORABtlsv0 — Tushar Bedi (@tusharbedi) August 17, 2022

“The accused tried to snatch her bag and she fell on the road due to which she suffered injuries. Her husband and passerby rushed to her rescue, but by then the assailants had fled from the crime scene, robbing her of the valuables, ” said the police.

On the basis of her complaint, an FIR under IPC Sections 379 (theft), 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property worn or carried by a person) was filed at Greater Kailash police station.

Last year, in a similar incident, a bike-borne man had dragged a woman over a hundred metres in an attempt to snatch her mobile phone in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area.