Birthday Party Turns Tragic After Man Shot By Bullet On Face During Celebratory Firing

New Delhi: A birthday party turned tragic for a man attending it when he was hit by a bullet in the face by another man. According to reports, the incident took place in Jonapur village under Fatehpur Beri Police Station area in Delhi. Pramod,37, was injured and rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences trauma centre.

Reportedly, the victim attempted to stop the accused, who had apparently arrived with 7-8 other persons, but as a result, was shot in the face.

Speaking to ANI, Vinod, the injured man’s brother said, “A birthday party was being held here. Accused came with 7-8 others, went to terrace and fired 7-8 times. We sent him out. He fired 2 more rounds downstairs. My younger brother told him to stop but he fired once more. The bullet hit my brother’s face.”

Accused Ranpal allegedly fired seven to eight rounds at Pramod, an eyewitness said.

The police said that they have also arrested the accused, Ranpal alias Shooter, a resident of Jonapur, who was found to have been involved in four criminal cases earlier, including attempt to murder and Arms Act,.

According to Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), the Fatehpur Beri police received a PCR call at 8.24 p.m. on Friday night about a firing incident in the village.

“The police reached the spot and found that there was a party to celebrate the birthday of a two-year-old child and the entire neighbourhood gathered at the latter’s house. A few people were drinking and eating on the terrace,” said the DCP.