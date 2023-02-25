Home

AAP Films Presents ‘Khal Nayika’: BJP’s Sarcastic Take At Kejriwal After Ugly Brawl At MCD

The MCD House witnessed chaos on Friday as BJP and AAP members resorted to punches, jostling and rained blows at each other over the results of the election to the six-member standing committee. The unruly scenes erupted after Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid.

New Delhi: After much pandemonium in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over the six-member standing committee election, BJP took ‘Khalnayika’ (villain) jibe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Sharing the satirical post on social media that has photos of Atishi and Mayor Shelly Oberoi, the BJP termed the brawl as the most shocking drama in 2023. “AAP’s ‘khalnayika’ who caused violence and showed dictatorship in the House,” read the tweet from BJP Delhi roughly translated from Hindi.

The poster read: “AAP Films presents ‘Khal Nayika’ by Arvind Kejriwal – the surprising drama of 2023.”

सदन में मारपीट और तानाशाही करवाने वाली AAP की “खल-नायिका” pic.twitter.com/yp3v7Tw2wQ — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) February 25, 2023

MCD House ruckus

The MCD House witnessed chaos on Friday as BJP and AAP members resorted to punches, jostling and rained blows at each other over the results of the election to the six-member standing committee. The unruly scenes erupted after Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid.

Mayor Oberoi had barely started to announce the results when the ruckus began. One councillor even ripped off the mayor’s mike on the dais.

After the MCD could not elect a six-member standing committee following of ruckus in the House, AAP Councillor and Mayor Shelly Oberoi on alleged that BJP Councillors dragged her chair and pushed her.

At a press conference here, she alleged that her colleague Ashu Thakur was also attacked by another BJP councillor. She later reached Kamla Market police station to register an FIR against BJP Councillors after the MCD House witnessed yet another stormy session. She requested police officials to provide her protection.

AAP MLA Atishi alleged Thakur was held by her scarf and dragged from the dais to one of the exit gates of the House. “We will go to the Kamla Market Police Station and lodge a case of life-threatening attack on Mayor Shelly Oberoi and our other women councillors,” Atishi said.

“When I was announcing the standing committee election result, they (BJP councillors) pushed my chair and attacked me. BJP councillors Ravi Negi, Arjun Marwah, Chandan Choudhary and others inflicted life-threatening attack on me,” she alleged.

Responding to the request, a senior officer of the Delhi Police said they have received the mayor’s complaint and that further action will be taken accordingly.

