New Delhi: A local BJP leader was shot dead by bike-borne miscreants outside his home on Wednesday. The victim, Jitu Chaudhary, was attacked in Mayur Vihar phase-3 at around 8:15 pm. DCP East Priyanka Kashyap said that a few empty cartridges and other important evidence have been recovered from the crime scene. "Search for eyewitnesses and CCTV footage being done," she added.

Delhi | Local BJP leader Jitu Chaudhary shot dead in Mayur Vihar phase-3 around 8:15 pm this evening. Accused absconding. Few empty cartridges & other important evidence recovered from crime scene . Search for eyewitnesses and CCTV footage being done: DCP East Priyanka Kashyap pic.twitter.com/9yYToGfPyn — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

According to reports, the two bike-borne men fired four rounds at Jitu, 1 bullet hit his head and the other in his stomach. He was rushed to Metro Hospital in Noida but was declared "brought dead".

The accused is absconding. Police is probing the matter to trace the culprits and statements of eyewitnesses are being recorded. CCTV footage from the area is also being examined. Choudhary, 40, was a resident of B-10, pocket C-1, MV-III, Delhi.