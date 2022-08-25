New Delhi: The political slugfest in Delhi intensified further on Thursday after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted that the BJP had set aside Rs 800 crore to ‘topple’ the Delhi government. “They have kept 800 crores to bring down the Delhi government – 20 crores per MLA. The country wants to know. Whose are these 800 crores, and where are they kept? None of our MLA‘s will take the bait. The government is stable. All the good work going on in Delhi will continue”, tweeted CM Kejriwal. The Chief Minister also reiterated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sent a message to his deputy Manish Sisodia asking him to leave AAP. He made the remarks after an emergency meeting at his residence which was called to discuss the current scenario and the raids of the CBI and ED on the party leaders.Also Read - Delhi LIVE: BJP Asked Sisodia to Leave AAP And Join Them, Claims CM Kejriwal; Few Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Remain 'Untraceable'

दिल्ली सरकार गिराने के लिए इन्होंने 800 करोड़ रखे हैं- प्रति MLA 20 करोड़, 40 MLA तोड़ना चाहते हैं देश जानना चाहता है। ये 800 करोड़ किसके हैं, कहाँ रखे हैं? हमारा कोई MLA नहीं टूट रहा। सरकार स्थिर है।दिल्ली में चल रहे सभी अच्छे काम जारी रहेंगे — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 25, 2022

Also Read - Delhi Police Uses Viral Dialogue From Anupamaa to Create Awareness About Covid Protocols | Watch

WHAT ARVIND KEJRIWAL SAID ON BJP ‘OFFER’ TO SISODIA, AAP MLAs

BJP sent a message to Manish Sisodia and asked him to leave AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. They wanted him to join BJP along with some other MLAs. They offered him (Manish Sisodia) Delhi CM post, also offered that all cases against him will be withdrawn. I must have done good deeds in my previous life that I’ve got someone like Manish Sisodia with me. He rejected their offer. They are after our MLAs offering money to join BJP. I have got this news that BJP is offering Rs 20 crores each to leave AAP & join BJP. I am very happy that not even a single MLA has accepted their (BJP) offer. I want to tell the people of Delhi that you have voted for an honest party, we will die but will never betray the people of the country.

Earlier in the day, the AAP asserted that the saffron party has contacted 12 of its MLAs to break away from AAP and help topple the Delhi government. “BJP contacted our 12 MLAs and told them to break the party. They wanted to break away 40 MLAs and were offering Rs 20 crores each… Now we are going to Mahatma Gandhi Smriti”, said AAP MLA Saurav Bharadwaj, adding that ‘Operation Lotus’ failed in Delhi. He also claimed that 53 out of 62 MLAs were present in the meeting today.