  • BJP Tried To Poach 7 AAP MLAs, Offered Rs 25 Crore: Delhi CM Kejriwal

BJP Tried To Poach 7 AAP MLAs, Offered Rs 25 Crore: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Published: January 27, 2024 11:02 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

Arvind Kejriwal
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the BJP on Saturday, stating that the saffron party attempted to poach seven Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in the capital city by offering them Rs 25 crore to switch sides.

