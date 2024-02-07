BJP Wants To Finish Kejriwal: Atishi As ED Files Case Against Delhi CM in Excise Policy Scam

AAP minister Atishi said the Centre has made it clear that raids are being done without any case or ECIR.

New Delhi: With just a few hours left for the Rouse Avenue Court to hear the ED’s complaints on Arvind Kejriwal, AAP minister Atishi on Wednesday said the BJP and PM Modi want to finish the Delhi chief minister. She went on to say that the Centre has made it clear that raids are being done without any case or ECIR.

“BJP and PM Modi want to finish Arvind Kejriwal. Now they have made it clear that raids are being done without any case or ECIR. Is this the premier investigating agency?…Today, ED is only being used to finish their (BJP) political rivals and Arvind Kejriwal is number one on this list,” she said.

#WATCH | On Rouse Avenue Court to hear ED complaint against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for not responding to summons, Delhi minister Atishi says "BJP and PM Modi want to finish Arvind Kejriwal. Now they have made it clear that raids are being done without any case or ECIR. Is this… pic.twitter.com/Hogd73yQbx — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

Talking about the ED raids at 12 places on Tuesday, Atishi said after 16 hours of raids, ED took two Gmail account downloads of the Chief Minister’s Personal Secretary. “Then they took three mobile phones belonging to CM’s Personal Secretary and his family…PM Modi knows that if there is one leader who can challenge and raise his voice against him, it is Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” she said.

She said the ED officials who raided the premises of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal assistant Bibhav Kumar sat in the living room of his house and did not even pretend to carry out any searches.

“The officials did not search any rooms or look for any documents. They did not even care to explain in connection with which case they had gone there,” she said.

There was no immediate response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to Atishi’s claims.

The ED raids were carried out in connection with “irregularities” in a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) tendering process.

The ‘panchnama’ document showed that the ED team took with it just two Gmail account downloads and three family phones from Kumar’s house, Atishi claimed.

The ED raids are nothing but an attack on Kejriwal to crush him because he is the only one who openly challenges the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she charged.

About 10-12 premises in the national capital were covered by the ED as part of the raids carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Besides Bibhav Kumar, the office of AAP treasurer N D Gupta, residences of former DJB member Shalabh Kumar, a chartered accountant (CA), Pankaj Mangal, and some others linked to the AAP were covered by the officials of the agency.

