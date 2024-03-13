Home

News

‘BJP Wants To Give Our Jobs, Houses To Pakistanis’, Kejriwal Launches Sharp Attack At Centre Over CAA Implementation

‘BJP Wants To Give Our Jobs, Houses To Pakistanis’, Kejriwal Launches Sharp Attack At Centre Over CAA Implementation

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has launched a sharp attack on the Centre with respect to the implementation of CAA. Here's what the AAP Supremo said...

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: On the evening of March 11, the Modi Government announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was passed four years ago, in 2019. After this major announcement which ticked-off a major point from BJP Manifesto 2019, the Opposition has criticised the CAA Implementation. In a latest development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched a sharp attack on the Centre over this issue and has also said that BJP has the intention of giving the Indians’ jobs and houses to Pakistanis. Know about it all…

Kejriwal Attacks Centre Over Implementation Of CAA

As mentioned earlier, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has launched a sharp attack on the Central Government for implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The AAP Chief has said, “What is this CAA? BJP Government at the Centre says that if minorities from three countries – Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan – want to get Indian citizenship, they will be granted the same. It means that a large number of minorities will be brought to our country. They will be given jobs and houses will be built for them.”

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, “What is this CAA? BJP Government at the Centre says that if minorities from three countries – Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan – want to get Indian citizenship, they will be granted the same. It means that a large number of minorities… pic.twitter.com/GLdQ8ggmBM — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

‘BJP Wants To Give Our Jobs, Houses To Pakistanis’

Arvind Kejriwal has further said, “The BJP can’t provide jobs to our children but they want to give jobs to children from Pakistan. Several of our people are homeless but BJP wants to settle people from Pakistan here. They want to give our jobs to their children. They want to settle Pakistanis in our rightful houses. The money of the Government of India that should be used for the development of our families and the country will be used for the settlement of Pakistanis.”

What Is Citizenship Amendment Act Or CAA?

In the statement while enacting CAA, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, “Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be notifying today, the Rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA-2019). These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 will enable the persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for grant of Indian citizenship.”

The CAA rules, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants – including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians – who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.