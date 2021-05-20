New Delhi: In the wake of rising cases of black fungus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged the hospitals and doctors to use steroids in controlled amount. He also asked the patients to control their sugar levels as the mixture of steroids and sugar is causing black fungus. Issuing a statement, the chief minister added that the Delhi government has made special arrangements in 3 government hospitals for the patients of black fungus. Also Read - What Is Black Fungus? How To Identify Cases And What To Do Next? AIIMS Issues Guidelines

"I want to appeal to all hospitals and doctors to use steroids in controlled amount. Patients need to control their sugar levels. Mixture of steroids and sugar is causing Black fungus. We have made special arrangements in 3 government hospitals," Kejriwal said.

He also urged the Central government to provide sufficient number of medicines and injections for the patients in the national capital. "We hope Centre will provide us sufficient number of injections(for Black fungus). We've made a team of doctors that'll give injections to affected patients as per SOP. Yesterday, they received 84 applications from different hospitals regarding injections," Kejriwal added.

Earlier in the day, he had said that dedicated centres will be set up for the treatment of black fungus or mucormycosis cases. He made the announcement after discussing the rise in black fungus cases with officials and specialists at a meeting.

“Three important decisions were taken at the meeting. Centres will be set up at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital for treatment of black fungus,” the CM tweeted.

The drugs used in the treatment of the fungal infection will be arranged in enough quantity and awareness will be created among people for prevention against the disease, he said.

“We have to stop the spread of the disease and have to give best possible treatment to those suffering from it,” he said in another tweet in Hindi.