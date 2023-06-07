Home

Bodies Of 2 Missing Children Found Stuffed In Wooden Box At Jamia Nagar Factory In Delhi

The bodies of two children - a seven-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl - were found stuffed in a wooden box in Delhi's Jamia Nagar.

Delhi: Police said they were found dead inside a wooden box at the factory on June 6.(Photo: Pixabay)

Delhi: The bodies of two children were reportedly found stuffed in a wooden box at a factory in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar. The two children – a seven-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl – were missing since June 5.

Police said they were found dead inside a wooden box at the factory on June 6. “A call was received at Jamia Nagar police station that two bodies of children were found at house No. F2, Joga Bai extension. The children use to live in this house with their father Balbir, who works as a guard on the property,” police were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

No injury marks were found on the bodies of the children, police said.

An initial probe has revealed that the deceased children had lunch at 3 pm on June 5 with their parents and went missing at around 3.30 pm. The parents and others started searching for them and later found them dead in the box, police said.

“The crime team has confirmed that there is no injury on the body and seems to be a case of accidental asphyxia,” Delhi Police said.

