New Delhi: The police on Tuesday said that the bodies of two children, who went missing from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi area three days ago, were recovered from the forest area behind the Qutub Minar station. A case under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered on October 15 at the Bhiwadi phase-III police station in Rajasthan on a complaint that three children, Aman (13), Vipin (8) and Shiwa (6) had gone missing.

A senior police official said, "During the investigation, the Rajasthan Police's Crime Branch nabbed three accused, who had also demanded a ransom from the victims' families. On sustained interrogation, the accused confessed to having killed the children and dumping the bodies in a jungle behind Qutub Minar metro station."

Following that, a team of the Crime Branch from Bhiwadi came to Mehrauli and along with the Delhi Police team, a search was launched. "On the instance of the accused, the bodies of Aman and Vipin were recovered," said the police official.

The same day the police found a young boy aged about 5 to 6 years old near Ahinsa Sthal on October 16 morning. The boy could not disclose anything about himself except his and his father’s name. He has been identified as Shiwa and is presently at a children’s home at Lajpat Nagar,” said the police.