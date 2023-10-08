Bodies Of Woman, Two Children Found With Sharp Injuries On Wrists In Delhi

There were sharp injuries on the wrists of the deceased, said the police.

Delhi Crime: In an incident reported from the Munirka area of Delhi, a woman, along with her two children, were found dead with injuries on their wrists, said the police on Sunday. There were sharp injuries on the wrists of the deceased, said the police.

“At about 10:30 a.m., the information about the incident was received at the Kishangarh police station in Delhi. On reaching the spot, three dead bodies were found lying on the floor with sharp injuries on their wrists,” said the police.

“The deceased were identified as Varsha Sharma (27) and two of her kids, aged four years and two years respectively,” added the police.

The FSL team also inspected the spot.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that the deceased, Varsha Sharma, was the wife of Jagender Sharma who works as a constable in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

A probe is underway.

Further details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

