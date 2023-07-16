Home

Body Of Unidentified Man With Stab Wounds Found Dumped In Delhi’s Shastri Park

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said the cops received information at around 8:30 am on Sunday morning that an unidentified body was found at Bela Farm in the Shastri Park area.

New Delhi: Police on Sunday found the body of an unidentified man dumped Shastri Park area of northeast Delhi. The victim’s body had stab wounds, apparently inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon, on the neck and abdomen, police said.

Following the information, a police team rushed to the spot and found the body of a man with injury marks on his neck and abdomen, Tirkey told news agency PTI, adding that the injuries seem to have been inflicted using a sharp-edged weapon.

“It appears that the man was assaulted somewhere else and the body had been dumped at Bela Farm,” the DCP said. The officer said a case of murder has been registered in this regard and efforts are underway to identify the deceased.

“A case of murder has been registered. Efforts are being made to identify the man and further investigation is in progress,” he added.

Chopped-up remains of woman found near Geeta Colony

In a similar incident, earlier this week, the Delhi Police found the chopped-up body of a woman in two places near Geeta Colony flyover.

“Prima facie it seems like a body of around a 35- to 40-year-old person. CCTVs at a distance are being scanned. Prima facie, its being assumed that the body is of a woman and we have launched a search on missing persons,” DCP(North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said on Wednesday, adding that the police deployed drones in the area to scan for evidence.

#WATCH | Delhi police use a drone to conduct a search in the area after chopped body parts found near Delhi's Geeta Colony flyover Crime and forensics teams have been called. Case under section 302 is being registered. Search underway to collect evidence and further… https://t.co/C5stJpUwHj pic.twitter.com/ZcYxLTv84n — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

The victim’s chopped-up body parts were found in plastic bags in two different places in the area, following information received about the incident at around 9:15 am on Wednesday, India Today reported.

Following the information, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the severed head and other body parts of the unidentified woman in two black plastic bags near the Geeta Colony flyover in East Delhi, the report said.

(With PTI inputs)

