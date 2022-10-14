New Delhi: A bomb threat call was received for a flight coming from Moscow to Delhi on late Thursday night. The Delhi police swung into action as soon as the flight landed in the city around 3.20 am. All passengers and crew members were deboarded, news agency ANI reported. The bomb threat call was received for flight no SU 232 coming from Moscow and it had 386 passengers and 16 crew onboard.Also Read - IAF Fighter Planes In Air After Iranian Plane Heading To Beijing Receives Bomb Threat

A call about a bomb in the flight coming from Moscow to Delhi was received last night. The flight landed in Delhi at around 3.20 am. All passengers and crew members were deboarded. Flight is being checked and investigation is underway: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/2nDBWJhZWW — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2022

