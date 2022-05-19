New Delhi: A person was killed and at least 7 others have been injured after a massive fire broke out on the first floor in electric item chasis (inverter, stablizer, FM etc.) of a factory in Bawana Industrial Area. “7 people sustained injuries and rushed to GTB Hospital. Out of the 7 injured, 1 person was declared dead and 1 person is in serious condition”, news agency ANI reported.Also Read - Fire Breaks Out in Forest Area Near Majnu Ka Tila in Delhi. See PHOTOS

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, however, there was a massive loss of property. Thick plumes of smoke could be seen billowing out of the top floor of the building.

Delhi | Fire breaks out in a manufacturing unit in Bawana Industrial Area, 17 fire tenders rushed to the site pic.twitter.com/a5XTlvWiFj — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

The incident comes nearly a week after 27 people were killed and 12 injured as a massive blaze ripped through a four-storey building in outer Delhi’s Mundka.

A day later, Manish Lakra, the owner of the building that was gutted in a massive fire along with the owners of a company in the same multi-storey structure — Harish Goel and Varun Goel, were sent to 1-day police custody by a city court.