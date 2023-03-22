Home

Breaking: Earthquake of Magnitude 2.7 Jolts Delhi Again

Earthquake tremours were again felt in Delhi on Wednesday at around 4:46 pm. This is after tremors shook almost all parts of the state around 10:17 on Tuesday night following a 6.6 magnitude earthquake whose epicentre was in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush area at a depth of 156 km.

Earthquake Jolts Delhi Again

New Delhi: Earthquake tremours were again felt in Delhi on Wednesday at around 4:42 pm. According to the National Center for Seismology, earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter scale occurred at West-North-West Delhi at the depth of 5Km. This comes a day after tremors shook almost all parts of the Delhi-NCR around 10:17 on Tuesday night following a 6.6 magnitude earthquake whose epicentre was in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush area at a depth of 156 km.

The earthquake tremors lasted for several seconds, causing panic among people in the affected areas, and due to this people rushed out of their homes as the ground shook beneath their feet.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:2.7, Occurred on 22-03-2023, 16:42:35 IST, Lat: 28.66 & Long: 77.03, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 17km WNW of New Delhi.”

According to the international seismological centre, apart from Pakistan and India, tremors were also felt in Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China and Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday.

