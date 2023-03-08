Home

2 Stabbed To Death, Several Others Injured After Fight Breaks Out In Delhi’s Mundka

In the incident, a total of seven people were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police, however, said the initial reason for the assault has not been conclusively established as yet.

New Delhi: At least two people were stabbed to death and several others were injured after a violent fight broke out in Delhi’s Mundka area on Wednesday. Giving details, Delhi Police said they received calls at 1:36 PM, 1:42 PM, and 1:47 PM on Wednesday regarding a quarrel, stabbing, and death of two people. The call was received from the Mundka area.

Giving more information, Delhi Police said the fight broke out between Sonu and Abhishek, both of them residents of Gali no 14, Friends Enclave Mundka. After the fight became violent, Abhishek and his friends assaulted and stabbed Sonu and those who tried to intervene were also injured, the police said.

Abhishek was also overpowered by others and was stabbed as well, Delhi Police said.

In the incident, a total of seven people were rushed to a nearby hospital. Sonu and Navin were declared brought dead to the hospital, while Abhishek and one other person had received serious injuries and were later referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment.

Police said other three injured persons are stable and presently undergoing treatment. A case has been registered and investigation has started. Crime and FSL team were called to the crime scene.

Police, however, said the initial reason for the assault has not been conclusively established as yet.

