New Delhi: At least 3 people were injured as a major fire broke out at Azad Market in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar on Friday. As per the preliminary report, the fire broke out at around 7:30 PM at a shop at Shivaji Road in the area.Also Read - Delhi Metro Announces New Measures After National Capital Witnesses Uptick in Covid Cases

Giving details, Delhi Police said 3 persons were injured in the incident and have been sent to a nearby hospital. Also Read - Delhiites To Cough Up Rs 500 For Not Wearing Mask, Govt Issues Order | Read Here

A fire broke out at around 7:30pm at a shop at Shivaji Road, Azad Market in Sadar Bazaar. 3 persons have been injured and sent to the hospital & 3 fire tenders are present on the spot: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

Also Read - Two Injured as Security Guard Opens Fire Outside Delhi's Rohini Court to Stop Scuffle

Moreover, 3 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control, police added. This is a developing story, more details will be added soon.