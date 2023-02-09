BREAKING: 3 People Injured as Church Building Collapses In Delhi’s Shakurpur, Rescue Ops Underway
Delhi Church Building Collapse: "The building collapsed as repair work was underway on the top floor of the building, which is used for residential purposes", said Delhi Fire Service.
New Delhi: At least 3 people have been injured after a church building collapsed in North West Delhi’s Shakurpur G block on Thursday. “The building collapsed as repair work was underway on the top floor of the building, which is used for residential purposes”, said Delhi Fire Service.
This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.