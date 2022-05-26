New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities will stay open for sportspersons till 10 PM. This comes after a report in the Indian Express, detailed how athletes are asked to empty the Thyagraj Stadium by 7 pm so an IAS officer could walk his dog. “News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite. CM @ArvindKejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10pm (sic),” Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.Also Read - 'Leave The Ground By 7 PM': Athletes At Thyagraj Stadium Asked To Wrap Up Early For Special Service Of An IAS Official

What is the issue?

Athletes and coaches at the Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium have been complaining about being forced to wrap their training early because Delhi’s Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar takes his his dog for a walk at the facility. According to a report in the Indian Express, the sportspersons have to leave the ground at least an hour early so that Khirwar can take a walk along with his dog on the ground.

“We used to train till 8-8.30 pm under lights earlier. But now, we are asked to leave the ground by 7 pm so that the officer can walk his dog on the ground. Our training and practice routine has been disrupted,” a coach told the publication.

However, when confronted, the officer denied any such allegation but accepted that he “sometimes” takes his pet for a walk but never on a routine basis. “I would never ask an athlete to leave the stadium that belongs to them. Even if I visit, I go after the stadium is supposed to close…We don’t leave him (the pet) on the track…when no one is around we leave him but never at the cost of any athlete. If it’s something objectionable, I will stop it,” Khirwar said.

Who is Sanjeev Khirwar?