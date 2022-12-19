Bomb-like Suspicious Object Found Near Paschim Vihar’s Radisson Blu

An unattended bag was found near a hotel in Delhi's Paschim Vihar on Monday following which, a bomb disposal squad team was rushed to the spot, officials said.

New Delhi: A bomb-like suspicious object was spotted in an unattended bag that was near the Radisson Blu hotel in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar on Monday morning. Delhi Police received a PCR call around 9.04 am this morning about an unattended bag lying on the road near Radisson Blu Hotel in Pashchim Vihar, an officer said.

Moments after the call, Delhi Police team and a bomb squad team was rushed to the spot, officials said. A digital lock, which is used to lock containers, was found near the bag on the roadside, but there were no explosives inside, they said.

Delhi Police received information about a suspicious object found in Paschim Vihar. An objected that seems to be a WiFi router or digital lock found. Bomb Detection Team is on the spot: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/sqMcEdtWOO — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022

The call about the suspicious object has sent a panic wave in the area.

This is a developing story, more details awaited