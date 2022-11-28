No Bomb Recovered After Delhi School Receives Threat Over Email

New Delhi: Hours after a top school in South Delhi received an e-mail claiming a bomb inside its campus, school’s premises were evacuated for a thorough search on Monday afternoon. However, the disposal squad found nothing and it turned out to be a hoax and nomal classes resumed from Tuesday morning.

“The e-mail was received on the official account of the Indian Public School, Sadiq Nagar at 1.19 pm,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

The police was informed and the bomb disposal squad, a dog squad along with the Defence Colony police station staff reached the spot. The school campus was evacuated and a thorough search was done, he said.

It seems to be a mischief, police said, adding that the details of the e-mail are being checked by the cyber team.

Speaking about the incident, the school administration said, “We took immediate steps to evacuate the children even as we informed the police who quickly organised the bomb squad and cyber experts. No time was lost to act on multiple fronts as per our safety protocols to ensure the safety of our students which is our topmost priority.