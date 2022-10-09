Delhi: One child was killed and about 10 people were injured when a dilapidated building collapsed near Valmiki Mandir, near Farshkhana at Lahori Gate in Central Delhi. According to reports, the four-year-old girl was declared dead on arrival at the hospital while the injured are being treated at Delhi’s LNJP Hospital.Also Read - 1000+ EV Charging Points In Delhi In Less Than Year. Why It's Significant

“A house collapsed near the Lahori gate of Delhi. 5 tenders are on the spot. So far 5 people have been rescued and shifted to a hospital. Rescue operations are on to locate others. 3-4 more people are suspected to be trapped in the debris,” said a Delhi fire service official. Also Read - Will Delhi Receive More Rains in Coming Days? Here's What IMD Predicts

An NDRF team has also reached the spot as rescue operations continue after a house collapsed near the Lahori gate of Delhi. Also Read - Nightlife, 24x7 Functional Hotels, Restaurants And A Lot More For Delhi Soon; Details Inside