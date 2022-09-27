Delhi Liquor Policy Case Latest Update: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia’s aide Vijay Nair, who was accused in the alleged Delhi liquor scam. As per updates from the CBI, Vijay Nair’s role came in cartelization and conspiracy with chosen licensees. The CBI said Vijay Nair was arrested after “failing to co-operate” with interrogators.Also Read - CBI Arrests ABG Shipyard Chief RK Agarwal in Rs 22,800 Crore Bank Fraud Case

A former chief executive officer of Mumbai-based entertainment and event management company, Vijay Nair was called for questioning at CBI Headquarters earlier in the day.

The probe agency further added that Vijay Nair has close links with several stand-up comedians and companies related to them. According to reports, Vijay Nair is associated with firms such as Babblefish and Motherswear.

Even as he is not associated with any political party directly, Vijay Nair reportedly served as a “part-time volunteer” for the AAP in 2019 as the party campaigned for the 2020 Delhi elections.