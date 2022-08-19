New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday listed 16 accused, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in its FIR on alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam. Earlier in the day, the investigative agency conducted raids in 19 locations Friday including the residence of Sisodia. In the case, Sisodia has been named as No. 1 of the prime accused.Also Read - After House, Manish Sisodia’s Car Being Searched by CBI Officials | LIVE

The CBI raided the Delhi residences of Sisodia, former Delhi excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and 19 other locations across seven states and Union Territories after it registered an FIR to investigate alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year. Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal Shares New York Times' Frontpage Featuring Manish Sisodia In Response To CBI Raids

Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia among 15 persons booked by name in FIR filed by CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers along with unknown public servants & private persons have too been booked in the case (addresses omitted, previous tweet had personal information) pic.twitter.com/44L12CmHNn — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

Also Read - Jiah Khan's Mother Rabia To Be Cross Examined In Court After She Says, No Evidence Was Collected By Police Or CBI To Prove That Her Daughter Committed Suicide

In the FIR, the CBI says Sisodia and the others were instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to excise policy for the year 2021-22 without approval of competent authority with an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender.

The searches covered seven states and union territories. The premises of two other public servants were also searched, the CBI officials said.

As CBI teams fanned out across the country and AAP supporters gathered outside Sisodia’s central Delhi home, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said there is no need to panic and the agency had been asked from above to harass them.

Many obstacles will be created in our path in our mission. This is not the first raid on Sisodia, there were raids in the past too. There have also been raids on many of our ministers and me also but nothing came out of those and nothing will come out this time as well,” he said at online briefing.

Hailing Sisodia as the world’s best education minister, Kejriwal also held up a front page story about Delhi’s education revolution in the New York Times. Sisodia holds multiple portfolios, including excise and education.

“It is a matter of pride for the country that Manish Sisodia’s name is on the front page of the biggest newspaper of the most powerful country in the world. In a way, he has been declared the best education minister in the world. The biggest newspaper wrote about Delhi’s education revolution and carried Sisodia”s photograph also.” Kejriwal said.

The CBI has arrived and is welcome, Sisodia said on Twitter as CBI teams searched his home. “We are hard core honest and are shaping the future of lakhs of children. It is very unfortunate that those who do good work in our country are harassed like this. That is why our country could not become the number one,” Sisodia said.

In a series of posts on Twitter, he said they will extend full cooperation in the probe so the truth emerges soon.

Sisodia alleged that people were troubled by the excellent work being done in Delhi in the sectors of education and health. That’s why, he said, Delhi’s education and health ministers had been caught a reference to himself and Satyendar Jain who is behind bars on a money laundering case.

“There are false allegations against us and the truth will emerge in court,” he added.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena last month recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi’s Excise Policy 2021-22. He suspended 11 excise officials in the matter. Sisodia had also demanded a CBI probe in the alleged irregularities in the policy.