New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said CBI officials have reached his residence in connection with an ongoing investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy. "CBI has arrived. We are honest, building a future for lakhs of children. Unfortunate that in this country, whoever does good work is hassled just like this, that is why our country is still not number-1," tweets Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia as a CBI team reaches his residence.

ये लोग दिल्ली की शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य के शानदार काम से परेशान हैं. इसीलिए दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री और शिक्षा मंत्री को पकड़ा है ताकि शिक्षा स्वास्थ्य के अच्छे काम रोके जा सकें. हम दोनों के ऊपर झूँठे आरोप हैं. कोर्ट में सच सामने आ जाएगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 19, 2022

Reacting to the CBI's action, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that they will fully cooperate in the investigations. "CBI is welcome. We will give full cooperation. Searches/raids took place earlier too, but nothing was found. Nothing will be found now too", the Delhi CM said in a tweet.

जिस दिन अमेरिका के सबसे बड़े अख़बार NYT के फ़्रंट पेज पर दिल्ली शिक्षा मॉडल की तारीफ़ और मनीष सिसोदिया की तस्वीर छपी, उसी दिन मनीष के घर केंद्र ने CBI भेजी CBI का स्वागत है। पूरा cooperate करेंगे। पहले भी कई जाँच/रेड हुईं। कुछ नहीं निकला। अब भी कुछ नहीं निकलेगा https://t.co/oQXitimbYZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 19, 2022

Meanwhile, searches are underway at over 20 locations in Delhi and its adjoining areas. “CBI raids 21 locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with excise policy case, including Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence”, a CBI official said. The 21 locations being raided by CBI also include the premises of the then Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

#WATCH | A CBI team reaches the residence of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi. The agency is raiding 21 locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with the excise policy case, including Sisodia’s residence. pic.twitter.com/3txFCtiope — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

For the unversed, the Delhi government last month decided to revert to old excise policy that was prevailing before implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22 from November 17, 2021. The decision came in the wake of Lt Governor VK Saxena recommending a CBI probe into alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in its implementation.

In the current excise policy that will end on August 31, retail licenses were issued to private firms for 32 zones and 849 vends. The retail liquor business under the Excise Policy 2021-22 had failed to stabilise due to issues related to constraints of opening vends in non conforming areas and effects of rebates and schemes on the sale by different licensees.

The Delhi government, that had quit the retail liquor business after implementing Excise Policy 2021-22, will be back into running alcohol vends from September 1. A committee has also been formed by the government to prepare a fresh Excise policy expectedly within six months.